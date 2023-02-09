Hillary Clinton Reveals Her Hero, An Indian Who Would Have Turned 90 This Year

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is tweeting from India, where she has been “celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Self-Employed Women’s Association (SEWA) and the legacy of its founder, my friend and hero Ela Bhatt.”

Clinton met Bhatt in 1995 on her first trip to India. That was already 24 years after Bhatt founded SEWA, a women-centered organization that has impacted countless lives over its 50-year history through education and microloan financing.

Clinton says Bhatt’s work was “transformational for me and an indelible reminder of the importance of women’s rights.⁣”

Ela Bhatt died in November of 2022 at age 89. Her obituary in the New York Times said she was “a champion of gender justice and equality who secured protections for millions of Indian women in the work force and helped them become self-reliant.”

Bhatt’s work was said to help the poorest of the poor.

Mrs. Clinton has been looking to the past for inspiration all month — a half century back in each case, as she also recently posted about the pioneering politician Shirley Chisholm who 51 years ago became the first Black woman to run for the presidential nomination of a major party.

Clinton quotes Chisholm saying: “Our country needs women’s idealism and determination. Perhaps more in politics than anywhere else.” Still true, Clinton adds.