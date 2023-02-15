Georgia’s Clarence Thomas Statue? See 4 Designs Created by Artificial Intelligence

It won’t be the size of Lincoln’s Memorial, but it will mean a lot anyway to the Republicans in Georgia who just voted to erect a statue of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. “The Georgia state Senate voted 32-20 along party lines on Tuesday,” CNN reports, “to mandate a statue of the Pin Point, Georgia, native.”

As occurs with any serious news, jokes abounded after the mandate, including one about how a Thomas statue might be equally effective on the bench, since Thomas famously almost never said a word during his first decades on the bench.

But joking aside, what would such a statue look like? We asked a popular Artificial Intelligence image generator to create statues based on this prompt: “Realistic statue of conservative African American male supreme court justice like Clarence Thomas.”

Below are some of the results. If you think Artificial Intelligence is going to run the world tomorrow, this may change your mind. For the time being it’ll still be run by people like those in the Georgia legislature.

Image #1

Image #2:

Image #3:

Image #4: