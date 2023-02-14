Former Trump Security Advisor Utters ‘World War 3’ – Contradicts Trump on ‘Warp Speed’

An entity named Accountable GOP shared and commented on a video featuring former Trump administration National Security Advisor, General Michael T. Flynn. Accountable GOP defines itself in the following way: “We are Republicans & conservatives defending pro-democracy R’s, holding accountable those who tried to overturn the election, & fighting against disinformation.” The group has 409K Twitter followers.

In the video the group shares, Flynn asserts that the world is headed toward “World War 3.” Flynn also makes an unsupported claim there is a “biological war that has been occurring because of the biological weapons called the Covid vaccines.” The view count on the video is currently at 1.9 million.

Accountable GOP appends this description to its share: “Former Trump National Security Advisor Michael Flynn pushes a wild conspiracy theory that we are heading towards WWIII because of the ‘biological weapon called the Covid vaccines.'”

Among those whose statements directly contradict Flynn’s portrayal of the vaccines is Flynn’s former boss, Donald Trump. Trump is so convinced of the vaccine efficacy that he has claimed full responsibility for the vaccines, saying in 2021: “I came up with a vaccine, with three vaccines. All are very, very good. Came up with three of them in less than nine months.”

Trump is referencing “Operation Warp Speed,” which his administration fast-tracked to get vaccines made and distributed.

(At an Operation Warp Speed Vaccine Summit, Trump opened the proceedings saying: “I’m honored to welcome doctors, scientists, industry executives, and state and local leaders to our historic Operation Warp Speed Vaccine Summit. It’s been some journey for all of us. It’s been an incredible success.”)

Trump also said: “Look, the results of the vaccine are very good, and if you do get (Covid), it’s a very minor form. People aren’t dying when they take the vaccine.”

Background on Flynn, supplied by AI: General Michael T. Flynn, former Trump administration national security advisor, pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his contacts with the Russian ambassador to the United States during the 2016 presidential transition. However, his guilty plea was later withdrawn and the charges were dropped. He was subsequently pardoned by former President Donald Trump in November 2020.