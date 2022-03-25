MagicDates Snack Founder, Syrian Refugee, Pitches Mark Cuban on Shark Tank

On Season 13 of Shark Tank, an entrepreneur from Los Angeles, California, Diana Jarrar, introduces her healthy snack Magic Dates. The vegan, gluten-free, dairy-free, paleo snacks are made from dates, “an ancient superfood that gives cultural and edible adventure in every bite.” In addition to dates, walnuts and coconuts are common added ingredients.

Diana has the good fortune of pitching in front of billionaire Mark Cuban who invested in Wanna Date the vegan snack spread. Plus, Diana is a true hustler (a trait Cuban often praises) as seen with her MagicDates (electric) delivery car above. She says “I’ve been delivering orders in this cutie for over three years.”

Diana was born in Damascus, Syria, and immigrated with her family to Toronto, Canada when she was 11. She moved to LA on her own when 19. She says: “Needless to say, I feel privileged to be living here and grateful to have cultivated meaningful and deep relationships with friends from all walks of life.”

On the MagicDates Amazon store, Diana writes: “I’m connected to the refugee experience in an intimate way. My grandparents were Palestinian refugees in both Lebanon and Syria. This generational connection made my dad and his siblings and me and my brothers, refugees as well. That was my status until I was about 12 years old when I immigrated to Toronto with my brothers, mom, and dad. In many ways, I was blessed and didn’t experience the displacement and heartbreak that most refugees do.”

