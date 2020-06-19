John Bolton Gives Exclusive TV Interview, “No Question Off Limits”

John Bolton, Former Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs (NSA), has written the soon-to-be-released book The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir. The Trump Administration is trying to block the release of the book claiming it includes “classified information.”

He’s the man the president doesn’t want you to hear.



I just sat down with John Bolton, Pres. Trump’s former trusted adviser, for an exclusive one-on-one interview—with no question off limits.



— Martha Raddatz (@MarthaRaddatz) June 15, 2020

Bolton filmed an exclusive one-on-one interview with ABC News Chief Global Affairs Correspondent Martha Raddatz, who says Bolton is “the man the president doesn’t want you to hear” and that no question was off limits.

“I don’t think he’s fit for office. I don’t think he has the competence to carry out the job,” former national security adviser John Bolton tells me of Pres. Trump.



— Martha Raddatz (@MarthaRaddatz) June 18, 2020

The one-hour interview will air Sunday, June 21 at 9 pm on ABC News.