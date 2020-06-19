Entertainment, Celebrity, TV, Culture

John Bolton Gives Exclusive TV Interview, “No Question Off Limits”

by in Daily Edition | June 19, 2020

John R. Bolton, when National Security Adviser, photo by Gage Skidmore via Wikimedia Commons)

John Bolton, Former Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs (NSA), has written the soon-to-be-released book The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir. The Trump Administration is trying to block the release of the book claiming it includes “classified information.”

Bolton filmed an exclusive one-on-one interview with ABC News Chief Global Affairs Correspondent Martha Raddatz, who says Bolton is “the man the president doesn’t want you to hear” and that no question was off limits.

Bolton tells Raddatz of Trump: “I don’t think he’s fit for office. I don’t think he has the competence to carry out the job.”

The one-hour interview will air Sunday, June 21 at 9 pm on ABC News. [BONUS: Stream any ABC show through the ABC GO Digital App found here. Download is FREE.]

