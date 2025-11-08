U.S. Senators Slam Treasury Secretary After $1M Trump Donation, “Who Does This Help?”

IRS Direct File, the government-funded program that the Biden administration introduced in March 2024 that allowed low- and moderate-income taxpayers file their returns for free, was suspended by the Trump administration this week.

According to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who is also the acting I.R.S. commissioner, Direct File was shut down because it wasn’t widely used, “And we think the private sector can do a better job,” he said.

Former Deputy Director of the White House National Economic Council, Bharat Ramamurti, replied: “The program worked flawlessly and saved taxpayers time and money. The Trump Administration killed it because a couple well-connected tax prep companies wanted them to. So be sure to thank them when you’re shelling out money for private tax prep services next year.”

Note: When IRS Direct File was launched in 2024, U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) — one of several Democratic Senators who pushed for the program — said the program was designed to protect Americans from “giant tax prep companies like TurboTax and H&R Block (that) have gamed the system to make millions by taking a bite out of refunds and monetizing personal information.”

U.S. Senator Ron Wyden (D-OR), who fought for the program with Warren, responded to the decision to shut down Direct File in a statement: “Trump and Bessent had already gutted the team that ran the Direct File program, so the outcome of this study was predetermined and the report itself is a sham.”

Note: Intuit, the parent company of TurboTax, made a $1 million contribution to Trump’s inauguration committee.

U.S. Senator Mark Kelly (D-AZ) also responded: “Who does this help? Being able to file your taxes for free seems like one of those uncontroversial things we should all agree on. IRS Direct File let people do that, but now Trump ended it.”