Marjorie Taylor Caught Off-Guard, “I’m One of Those People They Call a Conspiracy Theorist”

On Real Time with Bill Maher last night, U.S. Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) was visibly surprised to learn from Maher that a number of members of the Trump administration have moved onto a military base.

Maher noted Greene’s facial expression of surprise and asked, “What, you didn’t know that?” She replied, “No.”

Maher noted that Trump’s U.S. Homeland Security Advisor Stephen Miller, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, State Secretary Marco Rubio, and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem are now living on a military base and said, “For people who love America so much, they seem to be scared of it.”

Greene replied, “I’m one of those people they call a conspiracy theorist. When I hear things like that, I’m like, what do they know that I don’t know?”

The Congresswoman’s reply made Maher speechless for a moment before he and the audience broke out in laughter. Maher added, “Yeah, I don’t think it’s in the paper.”

Note: Greene also spoke about inflation and her angst with her colleagues in Congress. She said of the federal government shutdown: “I’m a big fan of President Trump, and my angst is with my colleagues in Congress.” The Congresswoman added, “It’s time for Mike Johnson to call us back into session so we can actually do our jobs!”

Replying to reporter earlier this week about her dissatisfaction, the Congresswoman wrote on X: “You left out that I said I have no respect for the House not being in session passing our bills and the President’s executive orders. And I demanded to know from Speaker Johnson what the Republican plan for healthcare is to build the off-ramp off Obamacare and the ACA tax credits to make health insurance affordable for Americans.”