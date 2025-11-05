JD Vance Downplays Decisive Democrat Election Wins, “I Think It’s Idiotic to Overreact”

The Vice President of the United States, JD Vance, who is widely expected to run in the 2028 U.S. presidential election — if President Trump doesn’t rewrite the Constitution to allow him to run for a third term — responded to the multiple double-digit Democratic wins on Election Day 2025.

[Note: Democratic Socialist Zohran Mamdani won the New York City mayoral election, former Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger won the Virginia gubernatorial election, and Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill won the New Jersey gubernational election against Trump-endorsed former State Rep. Jack Ciattarelli.]

I think it's idiotic to overreact to a couple of elections in blue states, but a few thoughts:



1) Scot Pressler, TPUSA, and a bunch of others have been working hard to register voters. I said it in 2022, and I've said it repeatedly since: our coalition is "lower propensity" and… — JD Vance (@JDVance) November 5, 2025

Vance wrote on X today: “I think it’s idiotic to overreact to a couple of elections in blue states, but a few thoughts:

1) Scot [sic] Pressler [sic], TPUSA, and a bunch of others have been working hard to register voters. I said it in 2022, and I’ve said it repeatedly since: our coalition is ‘lower propensity’ and that means we have to do better at turning out voters than we have in the past.

2) We need to focus on the home front. The president has done a lot that has already paid off in lower interest rates and lower inflation, but we inherited a disaster from Joe Biden and Rome wasn’t built in a day. We’re going to keep on working to make a decent life affordable in this country, and that’s the metric by which we’ll ultimately be judged in 2026 and beyond.

3) The infighting is stupid. I care about my fellow citizens–particularly young Americans–being able to afford a decent life, I care about immigration and our sovereignty, and I care about establishing peace overseas so our resources can be focused at home. If you care about those things too, let’s work together.”

Presler replied to Vance: “Thank you, Vice President Vance. I can say without hesitation & with resolve that I did everything within my power to positively impact the elections yesterday. Regroup. Strategize. Prepare for 2026.”

Vance’s post is generating a lot of advice for the administration and the Republican Party when it comes to planning for the 2026 midterm elections. X influencer Arthur MacWaters suggested a focus on trying to win the votes of women, age 18 to 49, a demographic that traditionally votes Democratic — and which the Trump campaigns have not been able to sway. Indeed, MacWaters shared the post below, which claims “Trump terrifies” this demographic.

We need pro-America candidates who take the audience of 18-49yo women seriously and deeply understand their perspective.



If that doesn't exist, this is a leading indicator of the play that will be run in 2028, 2032, etc.



Absolutely pivotal https://t.co/5Cd4NoZM0A — Arthur MacWaters (@ArthurMacwaters) November 5, 2025

Hitting the Vice President for his post-election assessment, others questioned Vance’s participation, or lack thereof, in the elections. As Republican influencer “Cryptid Politics” replied: “@JDVance, did you personally go to VA and NJ to do everything you could to deliver a win for the GOP?”

(One response to this question was the assertion in the comments that Vance campaigning in those states might likely have hurt the Republican candidates, an assertion supported by the fact that Trump endorsed Ciattarelli, who lost by nearly 15 points.)