GOP Ex-Congresswoman Slams Trump’s 50-Year Mortgage, “Sunsetting Grandpa”

Director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency Bill Pulte on Saturday at Mar-a-Lago reportedly talked President Donald Trump into suggesting a 50-year mortgage plan to Americans.

Politico senior political columnist Jonathan Martin reported that Pulte arrived at Trump’s Palm Beach Golf Club with a poster featuring an image of President Franklin Roosevelt with the words “30-year mortgage” and an image of Trump with the words “50-year mortgage” and the headline “Great American Presidents.”

After POTUS shared the image on Truth Social, he and Pulte received backlash from MAGA lawmakers including Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) who wrote: “I don’t like 50 year mortgages as the solution to the housing affordability crisis.” The Congresswoman added: “It will ultimately reward the banks, mortgage lenders. and home builders while people pay far more in interest over time and die before they ever pay off their home. In debt forever, in debt for life!”

It took 10 minutes for a dope like @pulte to sell the 50 year mortgage to Trump and get him to post it online.



Just about any felon or crook gets a pardon…



Imagine what happens when he’s alone for 10 minutes with Putin….



No adults in this White House. No guardrails.… https://t.co/PHf1npoUiz — Barbara Comstock (@BarbaraComstock) November 11, 2025

On Monday, after hearing the backlash, Trump downplayed the proposal and said “it’s not even a big deal.” He told Fox News host Lara Ingraham, “All it means is you pay less per month.” He added, “Pay it over a longer period of time. It’s not like a big factor. It might help a little bit.”

Note: A 50-year mortgage at 4% interest costs 67% more in total interest than a 30-year mortgage at 4% for the same loan amount and rate. Even with lower monthly payments, interest is paid over an additional 20 years, adding up to more.

Trump on his 50-year mortgage plan: "It's not even a big deal! You go from 40 to 50 years. And what it means is you pay something less. From 30, some people had a 40, and now they have a 50…You pay it over a long period of time. It's not like a big factor!" pic.twitter.com/qOaLAMGvSC — Home of the Brave (@OfTheBraveUSA) November 11, 2025

Former U.S. Congresswoman Barbara Comstock (R-VA), responded to the news: “It took 10 minutes for a dope like @pulte to sell the 50 year mortgage to Trump and get him to post it online. Just about any felon or crook gets a pardon… Imagine what happens when he’s alone for 10 minutes with Putin…. No adults in this White House. No guardrails. Corruption and sunsetting grandpa…”

With Her Excellency, The 75th Governor of Virginia, Abigail Spanberger. The first female Governor of the Commonwealth and the largest margin win of any Democratic candidate. pic.twitter.com/cB3nIGpGwx — Barbara Comstock (@BarbaraComstock) November 5, 2025

Note: In 2018, Rep. Comstock voted with President Trump’s position 97.8%. In June 2021, she encouraged her fellow Republicans to move on from Donald Trump, whom she called the “patron saint of sore losers.” This year, Comstock endorsed Democratic gubernatorial candidate Abigail Spanberger against the Republican candidate, Lt. Governor Winsome Earle-Sears.