Conservative Ex-DOJ Prosecutor Slams Trump “Sycophants” For Judge Impeachment Push, “A Mortal Threat”

U.S. Congressman Brandon Gill (R-TX) introduced articles of impeachment against Chief Judge James E. Boasberg of the United States District Court for the District of Columbia, who in March blocked President Donald Trump from using the Alien Enemies Act to deport Venezuelans to a mega-jail in El Salvador.

At the Federalist Society’s 2025 National Lawyers Convention this weekend, Chad Mizelle, who left his position as Chief of Staff at the Department of Justice in October, voiced his approval of Gill’s efforts to impeach Boasberg.

Mizelle said, “What’s gonna force the Supreme Court to do something is fundamentally political pressure. It’s gonna be when Congress starts impeaching judges and saying ‘you are now stepping on the legislative power.'”

Mizelle added, “There is no longer a disagreement about how this particular statute should be interpreted. You are now encroaching into our territory and that is something that even Alexander Hamilton in the Federalist recognized is a legitimate grounds for impeachment.”

With the video below, Mizelle added: “We must use political pressure to reign [sic] in rogue district court judges. Impeachments must happen. Huge credit to ⁦⁦@RepBrandonGill⁩, ⁦⁦@SenTedCruz⁩, ⁦@RepEliCrane⁩ and others who have begun this process.”

The war against the legitimacy and independence of the judiciary, led by presidential sycophants, is deeply irresponsible and a mortal threat to law and liberty. https://t.co/MOY20R3Dd6 — Gregg Nunziata (@greggnunziata) November 10, 2025

Prominent conservative lawyer and a former DOJ prosecutor Gregg Nunziata, Executive Director for the Society for the Rule of Law, responded to Mizelle’s comments. “The war against the legitimacy and independence of the judiciary,” Nunziata wrote, “led by presidential sycophants, is deeply irresponsible and a mortal threat to law and liberty.”

Note: Nunziata has served as Chief Nominations Counsel to the Senate Judiciary Committee and played a key role in the confirmation proceedings for several federal judges and executive branch appointees. He also served as policy counsel to the Senate Republican Policy Committee, and later as general counsel and domestic policy adviser to Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL). He has spoken at numerous events hosted by the Federalist Society including the March 2025 panel “How Can Lawyers Best Preserve the Rule of Law?“