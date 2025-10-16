U.S. Senator Slams John Thune, “Just Get in a Room Like Adults Do”

The U.S. Senate today failed for the tenth time to pass a federal funding bill, pushing the government shutdown into Day 16. On MSNBC, U.S. Senator Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) complained about Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SC) and his lack of initiative when it comes to negotiating with Democrats.

Slotkin said: “We don’t need to negotiate through the press. I don’t need to watch Senator Thune on TV in order to find out what he says he’s offering Democrats, just get in a room like adults do.” She added that negotiations have to start with health care, and expressed frustration that while Thune has said he’s open to discussions on that issue, he hasn’t “gotten into a room” yet.

Slotkin: No matter what Thune offers, I'm sorry. I got to know that President Trump is on board because it's not enough anymore to take the word of Speaker Johnson or Senator Thune, because they have to go check with the big guy in the White House pic.twitter.com/AEXcRhGW9v — Acyn (@Acyn) October 16, 2025

[NOTE: Thune said today that he offered Democrats a standalone vote on extending enhanced Obamacare subsidies — a vote that would take place after the Dems agreed to vote to reopen the government. But some Democrats remain distrustful of Thune’s ability to deliver on the promise.]

In a statement that questioned the autonomy of the two most powerful Republicans in Congress, Slotkin added: “No matter what Mr. Thune offers, I’m sorry, I’ve got to know that President Trump is on board because it’s not enough anymore to take the word of Speaker Johnson or Senator Thune, because they have to go check with the big guy in the White House.”

Slotkin also suggested going to the White House with Republicans, “so we’re not just twiddling our thumbs here when Thune gets overruled or Johnson gets overruled.”

A retiree from Jackson, who is too young for Medicare, told me he found out that without the https://t.co/6af0Z7VUAU tax credits, his payments are going up $1500 a month! From $440 to $1,900.



Share your story: https://t.co/Ufi4f9HOST — Sen. Elissa Slotkin (@SenatorSlotkin) October 13, 2025

As seen above, Slotkin is encouraging Michiganders to share their stories as they receive notification of rising health care premiums. Many of the stories shared, which Slotkin is amplifying on social media, are told by people who are considering dropping health care insurance because they can’t afford the increases.