U.S. Congressman Throws Jim Jordan’s Own Words Back At Him, “What A Joke”

The threat of a federal government shutdown in 2021 was narrowly avoided by the passage in December of a stopgap bill that kept the government open until February 2022. At the time, Democrats controlled the House, Senate and the Oval Office, where Joe Biden signed the bill keeping the federal machinery rolling.

The threat of a shutdown had loomed for months before the measure to avert it moved through both chambers of Congress in early December. And as that threat — with the main sticking point being GOP objections to some Covid-19 vaccination mandates — escalated, House Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan (R-OH) warned his constituents that if a shutdown did occur, the Democrats would own it.

Johnson’s assertion was based on the fact that with control of the House, Senate and Executive branch, Democrats were in charge and could open the government over GOP objections. That was the math.

Today, with Republicans in control of Congress and the White House — and a shutdown not just looming but current — Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) is using Jordan’s own words to refute GOP accusations that Democrats, without majorities in either chamber, are responsible for the shutdown.

Sharing a Jordan post from 2021, Swalwell said he agreed with Jordan — perhaps the only time on record — writing “Jim Jordan was not wrong. When you control the House, Senate, and White House…you’re in charge!”

When you control the House, Senate, and White House…you’re in charge! pic.twitter.com/dbmwvIVT9p — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) October 28, 2025

In the Republican Conference, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) agrees with Swalwell’s assessment of where the power resides, with Swalwell and Greene making another set of strange bedfellows.

Greene has been consistently excoriating the Republican leadership, slamming House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) and Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) for ineptitude and inaction.

On the House Republican Conference this week Greene said she “is tired of people listening to the White House political staff” and “that Thune needs to use the nuclear option and reopen the government.” Greene added that she has “no respect for the House not being in session passing our bills and the President’s executive orders.”