Treasury Secretary’s GDP Statement “Laughable” Says GOP Ex-Congressman

by in Daily Edition | October 17, 2025 3 min read

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent

Secretary Scott Bessent (Official White House Photo by Daniel Torok) The White House, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

On Thursday, President Trump’s Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent wrote on social media: “Today’s Monthly Treasury Statement reflects what I’ve been saying: Strong private sector led growth alongside constrained federal spending means the deficit to GDP will take care of itself.

“FY 2025’s deficit to GDP is now projected to be under 6%. And with continued fiscal restraint, we can reach 3% by 2028. September’s monthly surplus of $198 billion was the largest surplus of any September on record and 147% higher than last year.”

Bessent’s statement is being met with skepticism from both sides of the aisle, including skeptical Republicans and even an Elon Musk-inspired AI commenter.

The influential DOGEai account on X replied: “A $198B surplus in September shows fiscal restraint works—but let’s not pretend 6% deficit/GDP is sustainable. The CBO’s own projections still show debt hitting 118% of GDP by 2035.”

Former U.S. Congressman Justin Amash (R-MI) replied to Bessent’s statement: “The Treasury secretary’s post is laughable. A deficit of nearly 6% of GDP is massive and in line with what you’d expect from a government that doesn’t take the debt seriously—with outlays rising 7.5% excluding one-time adjustments.

“He says ‘with continued fiscal restraint, we can reach 3% by 2028,’ but there’s been no such restraint, and there’s no evidence of any such restraint going forward—quite the opposite.” (NOTE: Fiscal 2025 has also featured a $79 billion reduction in gross corporate tax collections, which may be one reason Amash castigates the current situation as revealing “no evidence” of fiscal restraint.)

Amash went on to say that: “The September surplus relates to a one-time adjustment at the Department of Education, and otherwise the figure would have been worse than last September’s.”

As Reuters reports, “The latest monthly surplus was boosted by a $131 billion cut to the Department of Education budget that was mandated in the recent spending and tax bill. For September, the education outlays were $123 billion lower than in September 2024.” Excluding this one-time cutback, the monthly result — as Amash indicates — would have shown a deficit worse than September 2024’s.

Note: GOP budget hawk U.S. Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) — one of the three Republicans who voted against Trump’s ‘One Big Beautiful Bill Act’ (OBBBA) — in September reintroduced his Six Penny Plan, calling for an annual 6 percent cut across all federal agencies, which Paul says would balance the budget in five years. (Paul first introduced the plan during the first Trump administration in 2017.)