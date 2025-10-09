Steve Bannon Slammed by Fox News Star, “You Stabbed the President in the Back”

Steve Bannon, former White House chief strategist to President Trump during his first administration — who was pardoned by Trump after being convicted of contempt of Congress for refusing to comply with a January 6 House select committee subpoena — criticized Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and Fox News star Mark Levin for “their blind loyalty” to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

[NOTE: Bannon’s current views on Israel reflect a growing division within the MAGA movement and the broader Republican party, which includes emphatic Trump loyalists like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) who in July became the first Republican in Congress to equate Israel’s actions in Gaza with “genocide.”]

Bannon has recently spoken out against Netanyahu’s strong influence on U.S. foreign policy and the U.S.’s unconditional support for Israel, which traditional conservatives — including Graham — largely align behind, especially with a view of Israel as a regional counterbalance to Iran.

“Their blind loyalty to Netanyahu backfired,” Bannon said of Graham and Levin, while he praised Trump for funding “a proto-Palestinian state in Gaza” and blocking “Israeli expansion in Judea-Samaria.” Bannon said Trump is having his “own Nixon-in-China moment.”

Mark Levin responded: “Confessed felon, Pardon Me Bannon, of The Fraud Room, is a truly dumb [expletive]. There is no project, you buffoon. And POTUS reached out to me last evening. As always he was gracious and sees this very differently than you. You’ve been wrong about everything because you’re a moron. You stabbed the president in the back over his bombing of Iran’s nuclear sites. Your predictions are farcical and clownish. That’s why you’re no longer in the White House. Utterly irrelevant certified felon and fraud.”