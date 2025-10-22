President Donald Trump has reportedly demanded that the U.S. Department of Justice to pay him $230 million related to past federal investigations of him conducted by the DOJ during the Biden administration. When asked about the reported demand for taxpayer money as compensation, the President said, “I was damaged very greatly and any money I would get, I would give to charity.”

According to a New York Times report: “If or when the Trump administration pays the president what could be hundreds of millions of dollars, there may be no immediate official declaration that it did so, according to current and former department officials.”

Fetterman describes Trump trying to steal $230 million from taxpayers as "small ball, and I think we have much bigger problems than worrying about those things." pic.twitter.com/LvaiWkz58C — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 22, 2025

U.S. Senator John Fetterman (D-PA) responded to the news on CNN by saying: “I hope that’s not true. For that kind of money, that’s small ball, and I think we have much bigger problems [than] worrying about those things.”

He added, “The $230 million should go to paying people’s health insurance or other things. That’s not a priority I would ever support.”

Many X users — on both sides of the political divide — are criticizing Fetterman for referring to the potential payment of $230 million to the President as small ball.

As one replied: “Fetterman dismissing $230M in taxpayer theft as ‘small ball’ is exactly why DC’s spending crisis never ends.”

Another wrote: “Saying out loud that giving $230 million to the sitting President of these United States is small ball…when this money is coming from the American people is nasty work…we are living in the craziest of times!”

Trump’s alleged demand is also being criticized by some Republicans, including Sen. Thom Tillis (R-SC) who said: “Well, it seems odd. He’s in the difficult position of where he’s asking for something that he would approve. I think it’s terrible optics.”

Thom Tillis on Trump’s ask for $230M to DOJ to pay his legal bills: “Particularly right now, we're talking about a quarter of a billion dollars transferring, maybe to the president when we're in a shutdown posture. It’s at very best bad timing, but I think it's horrible optics.” pic.twitter.com/bpvyMpH6jG — Manu Raju (@mkraju) October 22, 2025

Others who want to deter government officials including the President from receiving payments — from DOJ or other government entities — without congressional consent are promoting the Constitutional Emoluments Protection of American Interests Act of 2025, a bill introduced in the House that would prohibit federal funds from being used at any of the hundreds of properties owned or controlled by Donald J. Trump.