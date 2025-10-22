Sean Duffy Releases Video with ‘Judge Jeanine’ While Elon Musk Belittles Duffy’s IQ

The world’s richest man and former “Special Government Employee” Elon Musk continues to belittle President Trump’s Secretary of Transportation and NASA Administrator, Sean Duffy.

Without mentioning Duffy by name, Musk wrote this morning, “Having a NASA Administrator who knows literally ZERO about rockets & spacecraft undermines the American space program and endangers our astronauts.”

He added this afternoon, “At this point, I am not advocating any particular candidate for NASA Administrator. I am just desperate for someone with a 3 digit IQ.”

Note: Yesterday, Musk polled his followers about Duffy (a three-time world champion lumberjack speed climber), with the question: “Should someone whose biggest claim to fame is climbing trees be running America’s space program?” (67.4% replied “Noo, he need moar brainz!”)

Should someone whose biggest claim to fame is climbing trees be running America’s space program? 🤔 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 21, 2025

Duffy has yet to respond to Musk’s digs on X. Instead, this afternoon, the former reality TV star shared a video he made with former Fox News star “Judge Jeanine” Pirro, who is now U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia, discussing how clean the train station in Washington looks and smells.

Also in the video, Duffy takes credit for the new Acela trains in the station which, as Amtrak writes, were funded by President Biden’s Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) – also known as the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL). Pirro says, “They’re gorgeous.”

Note: In March, when he spearheaded DOGE, Musk called Amtrak a “sad situation,” and proposed fully privatizing the government-owned carrier.