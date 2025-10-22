Rep. Jamie Raskin Slams GOP Congressman: “He Pretended He Didn’t Notice Me”

From the U.S. Capitol, House Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) reported that he had asked for recognition on the House floor on Tuesday with Congresswoman-elect Adelita Grijalva (D-AZ) by his side.

Raskin said: “There was no other business…I was standing directly opposite the acting Speaker of the Day, Mr. Haridopolos…I asked for recognition because I wanted to move a unanimous consent motion that the Speaker of the House be directed to move on the next legislative day, tomorrow, to swear in Ms. Grijalva.”

Raskin added of his encounter with Republican Congressman Mike Haridopolos (R-FL): “And yet he turned away, he pretended he didn’t notice me. And he scurried out of the room, which to me is disgraceful.”

Raskin: I asked for recognition because I wanted to use unanimous consent motion that the speaker of the house be directed to swear in Adelita Grijalva. And yet he turned away, he pretended he didn't notice me. And he scurried out of the room.



We need to act on this. Her… pic.twitter.com/xzXxlsG0vs — Acyn (@Acyn) October 21, 2025

Note: Grijalva has accused House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) of delaying her swearing-in because she has vowed to become the needed 218th signer of Rep. Thomas Massie‘s discharge petition to vote on the release of the Epstein Files, which Johnson has called “reckless.”

Raskin added of Grijalva’s position, “We need to act on this. Ms. Grijalva’s hundreds of thousands of constituents deserve to be represented in Congress. And even during these pro forma sessions, all of us who are members of Congress, including Congresswoman-elect Grijalva can introduce legislation. However, she is not able to do constituent work for her constituents.”

Note: Johnson has said repeatedly that Grijalva should be working with her constituents even though she has not yet been sworn in.