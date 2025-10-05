Pete Hegseth Defends Pentagon Pizza Orders: “It Might Just Be Me on an App”

President Trump’s Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth was interviewed at the Air Force/Navy football game today. Fox News senior White House correspondent Peter Doocy asked Hegseth: “There is an account on X that tries to forecast military action based on how busy the pizza places are around the Pentagon… Have you guys thought about maybe just going to the cafeteria?”
Note: The X account, Pentagon Pizza Report, reported on Saturday night: “The closest Papa Johns and 2nd closest Dominos to the Pentagon are reporting high traffic. Freddie’s Beach Bar is reporting below average traffic for a Saturday night.”
(Note: Freddie’s Beach Bar is a Tiki-style gay bar with drag shows and karaoke in Arlington, Virginia.)
The closest Papa Johns and 2nd closest Dominos to the Pentagon are reporting high traffic.— Pentagon Pizza Report (@PenPizzaReport) October 5, 2025
Freddies Beach Bar is reporting below average traffic for a Saturday night.
As of 11:50pm ET pic.twitter.com/FlE500V5Ok
Hegseth brushed off the query, replying with a laugh: “I’m aware of that account. I hadn’t thought of just going to the cafeteria. I’ve thought of just ordering lots of pizza on random nights just to throw everybody off. Some Friday night when you see a bunch of Domino’s orders, it might just be me on an app, throwing the whole system off. So we keep everybody off balance.”
PETER DOOCY: "There is an account on X that tries to forecast military action based on how busy the pizza places are around the Pentagon… Have you guys thought about maybe just going to the cafeteria?"— Fox News (@FoxNews) October 5, 2025
SECRETARY HEGSETH: "I'm aware of that account. I hadn't thought of just… pic.twitter.com/Ug1oLBXZmN