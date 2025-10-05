Pete Hegseth Defends Pentagon Pizza Orders: “It Might Just Be Me on an App”

President Trump’s Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth was interviewed at the Air Force/Navy football game today. Fox News senior White House correspondent Peter Doocy asked Hegseth: “There is an account on X that tries to forecast military action based on how busy the pizza places are around the Pentagon… Have you guys thought about maybe just going to the cafeteria?”

Note: The X account, Pentagon Pizza Report, reported on Saturday night: “The closest Papa Johns and 2nd closest Dominos to the Pentagon are reporting high traffic. Freddie’s Beach Bar is reporting below average traffic for a Saturday night.”

(Note: Freddie’s Beach Bar is a Tiki-style gay bar with drag shows and karaoke in Arlington, Virginia.)

The closest Papa Johns and 2nd closest Dominos to the Pentagon are reporting high traffic.



Freddies Beach Bar is reporting below average traffic for a Saturday night.



As of 11:50pm ET pic.twitter.com/FlE500V5Ok — Pentagon Pizza Report (@PenPizzaReport) October 5, 2025

Hegseth brushed off the query, replying with a laugh: “I’m aware of that account. I hadn’t thought of just going to the cafeteria. I’ve thought of just ordering lots of pizza on random nights just to throw everybody off. Some Friday night when you see a bunch of Domino’s orders, it might just be me on an app, throwing the whole system off. So we keep everybody off balance.”