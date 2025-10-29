Nancy Mace Takes Credit for $1.2 Million Grant Despite Vote, “Pretty Damn Low, Even For You”

MAGA-align U.S. Representative Nancy Mace (R-SC) is taking credit for “helping to secure” a $1.2 million federal infrastructure grant being used for the construction of a sidewalk that will connect several neighborhoods within the town of Moncks Corner, South Carolina (population 7,885) and improve pedestrian safety.

On Tuesday, Mace wrote on X: “We helped secure a $1.2 million federal infrastructure grant for Moncks Corner.” She added, “South Carolina is now the 4th fastest-growing state in the nation, and we’re making sure the Lowcountry has the infrastructure to keep up.”

MACE WIN: We helped secure a $1.2 million federal infrastructure grant for Moncks Corner. 🚧🚦🚗



South Carolina is now the 4th fastest-growing state in the nation, and we’re making sure the Lowcountry has the infrastructure to keep up. pic.twitter.com/ot1ltJ7qUE — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) October 29, 2025

In the official press release, Mace said: “This $1.2 million grant is part of more than $400 million in federal infrastructure funding we’ve secured for the Lowcountry over the past two years—a major win for South Carolinians.”

Mace helped to secure the grant by writing a “letter of support” for the infrastructure grant, which is dated July 2024 and addressed to President Biden’s Secretary of Transportation, Pete Buttigieg.

More than one X user noted that before Mace sent the nice letter to Buttigieg, supporting the grant, she voted against Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Act, which made the funding possible.

One Mace detractor on the social media site wrote: “Taking credit for grants you voted against is pretty damn low, even for you.” Another replied to Mace’s claim: “You just stole a piece of the pie you didn’t earn.”

Yet another targeted the Congresswoman, writing: “So you wrote a letter in support of the project, after you voted against the infrastructure bill. And that’s what you consider a ‘win.'”

Mace, of course, is not alone in taking credit for delivering funds to her constituents after voting against appropriating those funds. Only 13 House Republicans voted with Democrats to pass the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill in 2021, though that has not stopped GOP lawmakers from showing up to celebrate projects in their districts funded by the bill.

This isn’t Mace’s first instance of taking credit for securing money she voted against either. In October 2024, Mace posted a similar claim on social media, writing, “We hate traffic just as much as you do. We helped secure $195 million—the largest grant in South Carolina’s history from the U.S. Department of Transportation—to kick off the Long Point Road Interchange Project! #LowcountryFirst.”

Many readers had the same reaction to Mace’s claims then and X at the time attached a community note to the post saying “Rep. Nancy Mace voted against the infrastructure act that supplied this funding.”