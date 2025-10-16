Mark Cuban Slams College for Student Newspaper Cuts, “I Gave More Than They Asked For”

The Indiana Daily Student, the daily newspaper on the campus of Indiana University in Bloomington since 1867, is reporting that it was recently directed by the university to stop printing news coverage in the paper — a directive the editors rejected, viewing it as censorship in a fraught free speech environment in which universities nationwide have been put under pressure by the Trump administration.

The venerable publication stated on social media: “IU previously directed the Indiana Daily Student to stop printing news coverage in our paper. Upon pushback, IU fully cut print, including our special editions. The IDS was not involved in the decision. Letter from the editors to come.”

IU graduate and billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban responded to the announcement by writing: “Not happy. Censorship isn’t the way. I gave money to IU general fund for the IDS last year, so they could pay everyone and not run a deficit. I gave more than they asked for. I told them I’m happy to help because the IDS is important to kids at IU.”

Hoosier Jennifer Jenkins, spokesperson for the Wounded Warrior Project, also replied: “We need transparency. I’ve heard the editor was told to hold a story until after the Homecoming issue and that ignited the most recent firestorm. Journalism at IU has disappeared. Ernie Pyle is employing [sic] us from beyond to restore truth and free speech!”