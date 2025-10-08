MAGA Congresswoman Compares Democrats to Hamas Terrorists

As the federal government shutdown enters day 8, Democrats and Republicans have yet to find a compromise that would reopen the government. With Republicans asking Democrats to agree to their “clean” continuing resolution (CR) and President Trump threatening to block furloughed federal workers from getting backpay when the shutdown ends, Democrats remain committed to holding out for an extension of Affordable Care Act tax credits and a reversal of the deep Medicaid cuts enacted in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA).

MAGA-aligned Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) on Monday broke with her party on health care pricing issues set to affect millions of Americans and wrote “I’m absolutely disgusted that health insurance premiums will DOUBLE if the tax credits expire this year…Not a single Republican in leadership talked to us about this or has given us a plan to help Americans deal with their health insurance premiums DOUBLING!!!”

Yet unlike Greene, most Republicans are holding the party line, though the health care impact is expected to hit red states and GOP constituents at least as hard as blue state residents. Greene’s fellow MAGA-aligned Congresswoman Lauren Boebert (R-CO) kept to the Republican Party’s talking points and added a drastic comparison.

Boebert wrote: “What do Hamas and the Democrats have in common? They like to hold Americans hostage to try and get what they want.”

Many on X who oppose Boebert’s comment are leaving comments including “You understand you have constituents who are democrats, right?” and making additional comparisons including “What do Jeff Epstein and Donald Trump have in common?”

Note: Reps. Boebert, Greene and Nancy Mace (R-SC) are the only three Republicans who signed Rep. Thomas Massie‘s (R-KY) discharge petition, an effort to get the DOJ and FBI to release the complete Epstein files.

Support @PadoraforCO to unseat Israel First Lauren Boebert! pic.twitter.com/LLnGPWuKj3 — AIPAC Tracker (@TrackAIPAC) October 1, 2025

AIPAC Tracker, which reports donations made by the pro-Israel lobbying group, replied by contrasting the amount of money Boebert has accepted from AIPAC ($20,064) to her Democratic challenger John Padora ($0).

Note: Padora condemned the Hamas attacks in 2023 and has condemned the Israeli government for “breaking international law with American weapons.” He wrote: “This isn’t self-defense. It’s collective punishment. It’s genocide. We must stop funding this war, deliver humanitarian aid, and demand accountability under international law. Silence makes us complicit — action makes us human.”