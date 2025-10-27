MAGA Congressman Slammed for Veterans Comment, “Say That to Their Faces”

MAGA-aligned Congressman Scott Perry (R-PA), a retired Army National Guard brigadier general, said that Democrats join the military just so they can run for political office and that Democrats hate the military.

Perry said: “That’s only a credential that they get when they want to run for office. They join the military, they serve a little bit, they get the credential and then they run for office and wear the uniform and say, ‘Look at me — I support America.’ But let’s face it, all their votes say they don’t support America.”

Rep. Chris Deluzio (D-PA), a former U.S. Navy officer and member of the Committee on Armed Services, responded to Perry’s comments: “Just an unbelievable load of [expletive]. I would dare Scott Perry to go say that in front of the Democrats in his district who are veterans — there are thousands of them. And look, I’m not interested in any lecture from anybody like him who’s part of the effort to overthrow our government after the 2020 election.” He added, “If this guy had a spine, he’d do a town hall, he’d say it to the faces of these veterans.”

Meiselas: Scott Perry says that Democrats join the military just so they can run for office — and that Democrats hate the military. You’re a Democratic member of Congress and a veteran. What do you say to that?



Deluzio: Just an unbelievable load of bullshit. I’d dare Scott Perry… pic.twitter.com/6ui8AxYIFD — Acyn (@Acyn) October 25, 2025

[According to The Philadelphia Inquirer, Perry was “one of the leading figures in the effort to throw out Pennsylvania’s votes in the 2020 presidential election” and “was one of several members of Congress who contacted the White House seeking a pardon from Donald Trump in the days after the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol.”]

Deluzio is one of many Democratic Veterans Caucus members calling out Perry for his “anti-veteran attacks” and demanding an apology on behalf on behalf of his constituents.

Note: Perry is running for re-election in 2026 against Democrat and former broadcast journalist Janelle Stelson, who lost to Perry in a very close election in 2024. Stelson, who has been endorsed by Democratic Governor Josh Shapiro and former House Republicans Barbara Comstock and Denver Riggleman, is currently the top-funded House challenger in the country.