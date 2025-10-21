Laura Ingraham Warned by Ex-GOP Lawyer, “I Will Write That Book One Day, I Kept Receipts”

Media Matters reported on Monday that Fox News star Laura Ingraham who “spent years railing against the purported corruption caused by the business interests of President Joe Biden’s son,” is now going into business with the son of the President of the United States, Donald Trump, Jr.

According to the report, “Ingraham and Donald Trump Jr. are among the directors of ‘Colombier Acquisition Corp. III,’ a special-purpose acquisition company which is seeking to raise $260 million in an initial public offering in order to acquire another company, according to a registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday and first reported by Bloomberg.

“The firm’s CEO is Omeed Malik, co-founder and managing partner of the venture capital fund 1789 Capital, which invests in companies aligned with the MAGA movement.”

I came of age in politics at the same time as Kellyanne, Laura, Kavanaugh, etc. We're all the same age. We were all Republicans. All of them became millionaires, a SCOTUS Justice, TV stars. Only one of us became none of the above. I will write that book one day–I kept receipts. https://t.co/3foof5cTyl — Sophia A. Nelson (@IAmSophiaNelson) October 20, 2025

Former Republican Sophia Nelson, who served as legal counsel to New Jersey Governor Christine Todd Whitman and for the House Government Reform and Oversight Committee (and who ran for Congress in New Jersey’s 1st congressional district in 1996) before becoming a journalist, responded to the Media Matters article with a hint of personal experience.

Nelson, who left the Republican Party in 2020, wrote: “I came of age in politics at the same time as Kellyanne, Laura, Kavanaugh, etc. We’re all the same age. We were all Republicans. All of them became millionaires, a SCOTUS Justice, TV stars. Only one of us became none of the above. I will write that book one day–I kept receipts.” She added, “I keep everything. From 1990’s forward.”

More than one of Nelson’s followers replied to encourage her to write the book. As one wrote: “What are you waiting for?!” and another replied: “Please do. Preferably before the midterms. If not, can you do it in time for the 2028 presidential primaries?”