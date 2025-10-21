Karoline Leavitt Slammed for Dodging Russian Summit Question, “Was the President Aware?”

President Donald Trump and President Vladimir Putin announced after their phone call on Thursday that they plan to hold a meeting in Budapest, Hungary, to discuss the ongoing Russian-Ukrainian war. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he would be willing to join them if invited — even though, according to Zelensky, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban could not do “anything positive for Ukrainians or even provide a balanced contribution.”

After the White House announced the proposed summit, Huffington Post journalist S.V. Dáte asked President Trump’s White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt via text, “Is the president aware of the significance of Budapest? In 1994, Russia promised, in Budapest, not to invade Ukraine if it gave up the nuclear weapons it inherited when the Soviet Union dissolved. Does he not see why Ukraine might object to that site? Who suggested Budapest? Thanks.”

Leavitt replied, “Your mom did,” to which Date replied, “Is this funny to you?”

Rather than answer that question, Leavitt responded with a personal attack and wrote: “It’s funny to me that you actually consider yourself a journal. You are a far left hack who nobody takes seriously, including your colleagues in the media, they just don’t tell you that to your face. Stop texting me your disingenuous, biased, and [expletive] questions.”

But it's still a perfectly reasonable question, @PressSec



Was the president aware of the symbolism of Budapest in recent Russian-Ukrainian history, and why was it chosen for the summit? https://t.co/M6q4g3ESFC — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) October 20, 2025

Contrary to Leavitt’s comment, The Atlantic contributing writer and self-described conservative Tom Nichols, a retired national security professor at the U.S. Naval Academy, replied to Leavitt: “But it’s still a perfectly reasonable question, @PressSec Was the president aware of the symbolism of Budapest in recent Russian-Ukrainian history, and why was it chosen for the summit?”

The X account Republicans against Trump also pressed Leavitt, writing: “Answer the question.”

Leavitt’s dismissal of the question and questioner pleased many in the MAGA orbit, including social media influencer (900K followers on X) and former member of the West Virginia House Derrick Evans, who wrote of Leavitt’s answer, adding a fire emoji, “This is exactly what I voted for.”

Others on the right cheering Leavitt concurred, with one writing: “This is the best response I’ve ever seen.” Another MAGA voice with nearly 400K followers on X dismissed the media more generally, writing: “This is the way the media ought to be treated. Well done.”