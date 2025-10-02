GOP Ex-Governor Says Republicans “Willing to Work on the Obamacare Subsidies”

Former Governor of Ohio and U.S. Congressman John Kasich, who ran in the Republican primaries during the 2000 and 2016 presidential elections, appeared on MSNBC to discuss the shutdown of the federal government after Congress failed to compromise on its partisan differences.

With the MSNBC video below, John Kasich wrote: “It really shouldn’t be that difficult to strike a deal between Republicans and Democrats to reopen our government. Compromise isn’t a dirty word. As elected leaders, it’s what you’re expected to do. The voters will reward you. What I’d say to each of them is: Republicans: You’ve already said you’re willing to work on the Obamacare subsidies, just do it now to get a deal done. Democrats: Focus on securing a solution for the subsidies and debate the larger agenda issues during the midterm elections next year.”

(NOTE: Kasich’s contention that Republicans are “willing to work on the Obamacare subsidies” does not align with the louder voices in the GOP, whose strategy is summarized by Politico as ‘Do. Not. Blink.’)

— John Kasich (@JohnKasich) October 1, 2025

Trump supporters are criticizing Kasich’s opinion on social media. As MAGA influencer Chris Vaughn replied: “Compromise is a dirty word. It’s filthy and nasty and we don’t want it.”

Note: The Democrats are pushing for an extension of enhanced premium subsidies for the Affordable Care Act — which are set to expire — and a reversal of some of the deep Medicaid cuts in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act in exchange for their votes. Without the ACA extension, there is broad agreement that millions of Americans will see the cost of their healthcare premiums soar, making insurance unaffordable while potentially also hobbling the larger health insurance market by hollowing out the number of total insured persons who fund it.

Will Chamberlain, Senior Counsel at the Article III Project and VP of External Affairs at the conservative Edmund Burke Foundation, replied by insulting Kasich with a RINO dig: “John, save your energy for lecturing your fellow Democrats – I can promise you that no Republican has any time for your ‘advice.'”

Republican members of Congress including Senator Steve Daines (R-MT) don’t appear quick to compromise. When asked on CNBC’s Squawk Box if he’s in favor of extending the subsidies for ACA, Daines replied: “I’m not. It is not a good idea to extend it. We don’t deny the fact there are increases coming in health care costs and insurance premiums.”

Q: Are you in favor of extending the ACA subsidies?



On Fox News, Meaghan Hays, former Biden Director of Message Planning, warned: “I would just caution Republicans that the longer the shutdown goes on, the more Americans will hear that Republicans are responsible for massive increases in their healthcare insurance costs, which will come in the next month. That’s bad news for the Republican Party.”

She added: “They will start to lose the poor and that will really impact in 2026.”

During the Kasich interview, MSNBC showed a graphic revealing the number of government shutdowns over the past 45 years. The most occurred during Ronald Reagan two administrations, when eight shutdowns were in effect for a total of 14 days. The longest federal government shutdowns have occurred during the Trump administrations, which so far measure 38 days and counting across 3 shutdowns, including the current one.

(NOTE: 12 of the 15 shutdowns since 1980 have occurred when Republicans held a Senate majority. During the George H.W. Bush administration there was one shutdown which lasted four days; during the Bill Clinton administrations there were two that lasted a total of 26 days. (No shutdowns occurred during the George W. Bush administrations, nor during Joe Biden‘s term in office.)