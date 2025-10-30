Ex-Homeland Security Chief of Staff Bites Back at Trump, “Sorry, Pal”

Miles Taylor, the former Department of Homeland Security Chief of Staff during the first Trump administration — who penned the anonymous 2018 New York Times op-ed ‘I Am Part of the Resistance Inside the Trump Administration’ — has launched a new website to help Americans organize and “peacefully, lawfully, and defiantly” protest against presidential abuses of power.” The tagline of the website, defiance.org, is: “Defy Trump, Together.”

When CBS News Justice Correspondent Scott MacFarlane reported on Taylor’s initiative, Taylor replied on social media: “You know what really pissed me off? That Donald Trump thought investigating me would shut me up. Sorry, pal. In fact, you convinced me to rally as many people as possible to defy you. You’ll be hearing from us.”

Sorry, pal. In fact, you convinced me to rally as many people as possible to defy you. You’ll be hearing from us. https://t.co/de42LiSKCZ https://t.co/OMRwnpube9 — Miles Taylor (@MilesTaylorUSA) October 29, 2025

Note: In April, President Trump signed an executive order suspending Taylor’s security clearance and announced that the DOJ has initiated an investigation into Taylor’s actions while he served at the DHS. Taylor said the order was “an attack on free speech.”

When Taylor later claimed authorship of the controversial Times op-ed, MAGA supporters excoriated and threatened him, asserting that his self-confessed insubordination was tantamount to treason.

Taylor’s new initiative, with its similar goal of thwarting Trump’s ambitions and authority, is drawing the same kind of rebuke. MAGA influencer Julie Donuts, in a statement echoed by other Trump-aligned voices, replied: “Miles is going to be arrested,” with an applauding hands emoji.

Taylor is also receiving encouragement from supporters, including the self-identified former Republican and online influencer John Johnson, who wrote: “Well done, thank you for fighting back.”