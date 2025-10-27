Ex-Democrat Senator Working “Hand in Glove” With Trump on Building AI Data Centers

Last week former U.S. Senator Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ), who left the Democratic Party and became an Independent in December 2022, lobbied for the data center developer Active Infrastructure before the City of Chandler Planning and Zoning Commission.

As reported by KPNX-TV (Phoenix, AZ) 12 News anchor and reporter Brahm Resnik, Sinema said she’s working “hand in glove” with the Trump administration and warned the city to embrace data centers or face federal intervention.

Former US Sen. Kyrsten Sinema lobbies for data center developer at Chandler AZ Plan Commission. Says she's working "hand in glove" w Trump Admin & warns city to embrace DCs or face federal intervention. City Council vote on Sinema's DC scheduled for Nov. 13. pic.twitter.com/KulHg594gj — Brahm Resnik (@brahmresnik) October 24, 2025

In addition to lobbying for Active Infrastructure, Sinema noted that she’s the founder and co-chair of a newly formed national coalition, AI Infrastructure Coalition, which “works hand in glove with the Trump administration as we prepare for AI American dominance,” and is following the AI plan provided by the Trump administration.

The City Council is scheduled to vote on Sinema’s data center on November 13.

Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) responded to Sinema’s presentation by writing: “We need a lifetime ban on Members of Congress lobbying.”

Note: When Sinema announced that she was retiring from Congress in 2024, she said the American public wasn’t looking for a moderate, bipartisan member who cut deals. Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) said at the time that he didn’t buy her rationale and said of her exit: “I love her to death, but she proved herself wrong. She makes the claim that compromise is dead, but she helped forge some of the biggest, toughest compromises.”

Sinema was succeeded by Democrat Ruben Gallego, who beat Trump loyalist Kari Lake in the 2024 senatorial election.