Ex-Biden Deputy Running for Congress, “I Take It to MAGA Every Day”

Dan Koh, who served as Deputy Assistant to President Joe Biden and Deputy Director of the White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs, announced today that he’s running for Congress in Massachusetts’ 6th congressional district.

[Note: 6th district incumbent, Democratic Rep. Seth Moulton, announced on Wednesday that he’s challenging Massachusetts Senator Ed Markey, 79, for the Democratic nomination in the 2026 Senate race, arguing it’s time for a new generation of leadership. Moulton, 46, said the Democratic Party was stuck in the “status quo” and “isn’t fighting hard enough.”]

In his campaign launch video (below), Koh, 40, said: “I don’t back down from a fight. I take it to MAGA every day in every way that I can, on TV, online, on podcasts, and directly in front of Donald Trump on Fox News, where I call out his hypocrisy and show Americans how government could be working for people.”

My name is Dan Koh and I’m running for Congress in MA-6 to end Donald Trump’s attack on our democracy and make life more affordable for everyone.



I don't back down from a fight. I'll use my experience at all levels of government to deliver on Day 1.



Fellow liberal and Fox News contributor Leslie Marshall replied to Koh: “From one Bostonian to another, go get em!” Former DNC chair Jaime Harrison replied: “Folks @dank is the real deal and will make one hell of a Congressman! He is a bright star in the midst of all the darkness.”

Koh’s detractors on X reacted to his announcement by criticizing his campaign positioning as largely anti-Trump, anti-MAGA, predicting — despite Trump’s generally low approval ratings — that an anti-MAGA focus will backfire. All nine current Massachusetts congress members are Democrats, as are both the state’s U.S. senators.