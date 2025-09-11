U.S. Congressman Floats Trump-Epstein Bombshell: FBI May Have “Turned” Trump

Describing what he called a “significant event” that the House Judiciary Committee has “jurisdiction over,” Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-FL) described the recent surprise assertion by House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) that President Donald Trump was an FBI informant during the time Trump spent with late convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

Moskowitz describes the event in the video below, saying: “The Speaker of the House, the third highest ranking U.S. official, third in line to be the President, looked into the TV cameras and told us that the current President of the United States was an FBI informant. I consider that to be gigantic news.”

Moskowitz inquires about whether Congress had yet confirmed the fact with FBI Director Kash Patel, telling his colleagues that he asks “only because the Speaker of the House gets briefings that we do not get as regular members.”

Moskowitz then dropped the bombshell suggestion that Trump may have become an “informant” the same way many informants are “turned” — that is, potentially compelled by a deal to avoid punishment for their own complicity in the crimes they inform on. (NOTE: The Justice Department has strict rules governing the use, approval, and payment of informants.]

Moskowitz, a member of the House Judiciary Committee and the Subcommittee on Crime and Federal Government Surveillance, said of Trump: “If he was in informant…did he turn because he got caught with Jeffrey Epstein?”

The Congressman said: “You know, when you’re an FBI informant there are lots of questions about how you became an FBI informant.”

[Johnson, who has since said he may not have “used the right terminology,” told those cameras about Trump and Epstein: “When he first heard the rumor, he kicked him out of Mar-a-Lago. He was an FBI informant to try to take this stuff down. The president knows and has great sympathy for the women who have suffered these unspeakable harms.”]

But Moskowitz said that he doesn’t know another word for “informant” — asking of Johnson’s backtracking: “what was his misspeak?” (Moskowitz didn’t dig into the part of Johnson’s statement where the Speaker says that the President “knows” the women who have suffered.)

Moskowitz framed Johnson’s statement as exceptional and requiring investigation because, as he asserts, “I don’t think in the history of this country we’ve had a Speaker of the House say the President was an FBI informant.”

Before yielding his time, Moskowitz told Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan (R-OH): “I think we need to hear from the FBI. The Speaker has confused the American people whether Trump was working with the FBI against Jeffrey Epstein because he had information against Jeffrey Epstein because he was there for a long period of time.”

Moskowitz speculated once more that Trump “got turned maybe by the FBI” and asked: “Did Trump go under cover? These are questions that the Speaker has raised.”

The recent release of a book created in 2003 for Epstein’s 50th birthday — and Trump’s alleged contribution to that book — has again shone a spotlight on Trump’s relationship with Epstein, as Trump’s name is shown to appear in the book more than once, further linking him to the Epstein circle. On a page that Trump isn’t accused of submitting, another contributor to the book jokes about Trump “buying” a “fully depreciated” girl from Epstein for $22,500.

Attempts by MAGA loyalists in Congress to extract the President from the thickening Epstein mud extend to calling — as Trump does — his signature in the book a forgery, and also to explaining — as Speaker Johnson did — Trump’s proximity to Epstein at the time as part of an effort to help law enforcement.

(Trump’s legal team, in his suit against the Wall Street Journal, originally contended that the Epstein birthday letter from Trump was “fake and nonexistent.”)

[NOTE: Epstein was ultimately indicted in 2006 by a Palm Beach County grand jury on one state felony charge of solicitation of prostitution. The case was referred to the FBI and pursued by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida, later leading to his controversial “sweetheart deal.”]

Moskowitz continues to ask his questions, appearing on TV and mocking Johnson, while again platforming the serious questions about Trump-FBI cooperation that Johnson alleged: “Why was [Trump] an informant? Was he there and they turned him?”