Texas Democrat Bets Nancy Mace Will Back Down on Epstein Files

Chase Oliver, the Libertarian Party’s presidential nominee in the 2024 presidential election, congratulated U.S. Congressman Thomas Massie (R-KY) for getting the 218 signatures required on his discharge petition to force a vote in the House on releasing the Epstein files.

The success of Massie’s petition relies on current signatories remaining aligned after Democrat Adelita Grijalva’s win in a special House election in Arizona this week narrows the Republican majority in the House and, for the moment, gives the Epstein files petition the lone additional signature it needs to get over the top.

But the petition isn’t there yet, as Massie revealed that GOP leaders are in “full panic” over the Epstein files. And while the Kentucky Congressman predicts his coalition will hold, he also said senior Republicans have “threatened” his three GOP co-signers politically. “They came back and tried to get the four of us to take our names off,” he said.

[NOTE: MAGA-aligned GOP Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (GA), Lauren Boebert (CO) and Nancy Mace (SC) have joined Massie and all House Democrats in signing the petition.]

Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) added: “Republicans are threatening petition signers, cancelling votes for Sept 29/30, & now even talking about delaying the swearing-in of Grijalva, our 218th signatory. Americans are too dialed in on this issue for dirty political tricks. Grijalva must be sworn in our first day back.”

Sara McGee, a Democrat running for the Texas House of Representatives in House District 132, amplified the Libertarian Oliver’s post and added a prediction. McGee wrote: “Watch – One of the Republican signers will back out on the vote. My money is on Mace.”

McGee is also amplifying a post from The Wall Street Journal reporter Rebecca Balhaus, who wrote on Wednesday: “Trump told aides he couldn’t understand why people were so obsessed with Epstein and that people didn’t understand that Palm Beach in the 90s was a different time. Pam Bondi complained that the FBI was ‘trying to destroy her.’ Susie Wiles convened Situation Room meetings to chart a strategy. Inside the White House’s struggle to calm the Epstein storm.”

McGee added: “As a survivor of child sexual assault that happened in the 90’s, I would like to PERSONALLY remind Donald Trump that it was just as illegal then as it is now, you stick twisted deranged excuse for a human being. RELEASE THE FILES.”

Note: McGee is running for the seat held by incumbent Republican Mike Schofield, who won 58.8 percent of the votes in the 2024 election, defeating Democratic nominee Chase West. In August, MAGA-aligned Governor Greg Abbott endorsed Schofield for re-election.