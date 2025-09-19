MAGA Congressman Withdraws Gender Pronoun Amendment, Tells Democrat She’s “Absolutely Correct”

MAGA-aligned Representative Keith Self (R-TX), who during a congressional hearing in March repeatedly identified Rep. Sarah McBride (D-DE), who is transgender, as “Mr. McBride,” introduced an amendment this week to the Committee on Foreign Affairs which prohibits the use of gender pronouns on business cards and email signatures or any other professional identity elements across the Department of State by employees, contractors, and other officials of the State Department.

During the committee hearing, Rep. Sara Jacobs (D-CA) pointed out to Self that his amendment is problematic because it prohibits the use of pronouns generally, when Self’s intent, as Jacobs clarifies, is to stop people from using “the wrong pronouns.” (Gender, Self said, “is immutable.”)

Jacobs noted that she uses the pronouns “She/her” in her email signature and according to Self’s amendment, that would be prohibited even though she is using the pronouns “correctly” — as she is and identifies as a female.

Self admitted, “That’s correct, that’s absolutely correct,” and thanked Jacobs for pointing it out.

Guess my Republican colleagues didn’t think this one through. pic.twitter.com/ey4TOsfm5a — Congresswoman Sara Jacobs (@RepSaraJacobs) September 18, 2025

Fellow House Democrat Brad Schneider (D-IL) added to Jacobs’ objections and asked Rep. Self if the amendment would prohibit a State Department employee from having “Mr.” on his business card. Self said, “No.”

Noting that it would also prohibit the use of ambassadorial titles like “His Excellency”, Schneider concluded, “I think this amendment is going to cause a whole lot of problems across the State Department.”

Committee chair Rep. Brian Mast (R-FL) agreed with Schneider and then suggested that the author of the amendment (Self) withdraw the amendment. Self agreed to “surrender and withdraw” the amendment without objection.

Jacobs shared the exchange on social media and wrote: “Guess my Republican colleagues didn’t think this one through.”