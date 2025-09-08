Kari Lake Encourages Ex-Reality TV Star To Run for Governor, “I Never Followed This Gentleman’s Career Until Now”

Spencer Pratt, one of the stars of the defunct reality TV series The Hills (2006-2010), is getting the attention of fellow MAGA-aligned influencers by posting videos laced with rightwing rhetoric such as referring to the devastating Palisades Fire in California as the “Newsom Fire.” A resident of the Palisades, which suffered catastrophic devastation earlier this year in the most destructive fire in Los Angeles history, Pratt took to social media last week to criticize a lockdown at his children’s school on Friday.

(Note: Students of Palisades Charter Elementary, which burned down in the fires, are currently attending classes on a different campus owned by the LA Unified School District.)

Pratt, a father of two children with his wife and former The Hills co-star Heidi Montag, said in the video below: “Today the children of Palisades Elementary and Brentwood Science Magnet were placed on a lockdown” for 45 minutes.

Pratt claimed the lockdown was triggered because “two homeless men were seen trying to enter an abandoned building on the elementary school campus.” Pratt then claimed that parents who “got a look inside” the abandoned building “saw drug paraphernalia everywhere and reported that it smelled of urine and meth chemicals.”

Pratt also claimed, without evidence, that “it’s clear these homeless men have been living there a very long time,” and captioned his video: “Karen Bass has homeless drug addicts living in Palisades Elementary school.” (Bass, a Democrat, is the the Mayor of Los Angeles.)

[Note: According to NBC News, “The trespassers were found in a building that is not part of the campus but does belong to the district, according to LAUSD.” The principal of Palisades Charter explained to parents that the lockdown was made “out of an abundance of caution” after two people were found at a property adjacent to the school.]

I never followed this gentleman’s career until now. I’m so glad I am🇺🇸

(Better late than never.)



I hope that @spencerpratt gives serious consideration to running for Governor of the once great state of California. https://t.co/Stq1vNmGtm — Kari Lake (@KariLake) September 6, 2025

Pratt’s performance struck a chord with at least one very valuable audience member in MAGA world, as it appealed to Kari Lake. Lake, the unsuccessful Republican Party nominee in the 2022 Arizona gubernatorial election and in the 2024 United States Senate election in Arizona, is now serving as President Donald Trump‘s acting CEO of the U.S. Agency of Global Media, a job that empowers her to promote the careers of media personalities that align with Trumpism.

Lake responded to Pratt’s video with a political endorsement: “I never followed this gentleman’s career until now. I’m so glad I am (Better late than never.) I hope that @spencerpratt gives serious consideration to running for Governor of the once great state of California.”

Note: At least 11 Republicans have announced their candidacy in the 2026 California gubernatorial election including evangelical pastor Ché Ahn; and at least 11 Democrats have announced their candidacy to take over Governor Gavin Newsom‘s job including former Mayor of Los Angeles Antonio Villaraigosa, who ran for governor in 2018.