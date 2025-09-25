JD Vance Slammed by GOP Lawyer: “The Performative Vulgarity of Our Catholic Vice President Is a Thing to Be Deplored”

After the fatal shooting at an ICE detention facility in Dallas, Texas on Wednesday, Vice President JD Vance wrote on social media: “The obsessive attack on law enforcement, particularly ICE, must stop. I’m praying for everyone hurt in this attack and for their families.”

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem echoed Vance’s pleading for a cessation in attacks, reporting soon after the incident: “While we don’t know motive yet, we know that our ICE law enforcement is facing unprecedented violence against them. It must stop.”

[NOTE: An ICE spokesperson later clarified that the three individuals shot were ICE detainees — not law enforcement officers. One is dead, two are in critical condition. The shooter died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.]

Liberal political pundit Jon Favreau responded to Vance’s post: “The Vice President is not a reliable source of information. This is now the fifth or sixth time he’s posted a political take contradicted by facts from his own law enforcement agencies.”

Vance replied to Favreau: “The gunman had anti-ICE messaging carved on the bullets he used. What, precisely, did I get wrong, [expletive]?”

This is now the fifth or sixth time he’s posted a political take contradicted by facts from his own law enforcement agencies. pic.twitter.com/O0mfLNaoXI — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) September 24, 2025

Prominent right-wing lawyer Gregg Nunziata, former policy counsel to the Senate Republican Policy Committee and later general counsel and domestic policy adviser to then-Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL), responded critically to Vance’s choice of words, rather than — as Favreau did — the veracity of the the Vice President’s message he was sending.

Nunziata wrote: “The performative vulgarity of our Catholic Vice President is a thing to be deplored. I know I speak of the before times, but we Republicans once talked about restoring dignity to the White House and were offended by a president wearing jeans in the Oval.”

[NOTE: If not customarily to the Oval Office, Presidents Jimmy Carter, Ronald Reagan, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama all wore denim often enough to inspire media coverage of the dress-down fashion choice. In a 2001 move designed to restore decorum to the White House, one of George W. Bush‘s first executive orders as President banned the wearing of jeans in the Oval Office.]

Nunziata has also been critical of the Trump administration more broadly, calling out the President for placing unqualified MAGA loyalists in important jobs because, he says, they will “put his personal interests above the law.”

Talking specifically about Trump’s controversial moves at the Department of Justice, Nunziata told Chris Hayes in a recent interview that “the administration is putting people into these roles not for their expertise in law or their service to the rule of law, but for their loyalty to the President.” The choices are not a recipe for the nation’s success, Nunziata asserts.

Nunziata, who served in the DOJ’s Civil Rights Division, is currently the Executive Director of the Society for the Rule of Law, a non-profit legal society which is considered as an anti-Trump conservative alternative to the Federalist Society. George Conway, Alan Charles Raul, Stuart Gerson, Hon. J. Michael Luttig, and Hon. Barbara Comstock are among those who sit on its board of directors.