GOP Senator Slams Trump’s Putin Strategy, “Time to Stop This Liar and Murderer”

Numerous media sources on Sunday reported what Reuters described from Kiev as Russia’s “largest air attack of the war on Ukraine overnight, setting the main government building on fire in central Kyiv and killing at least four people, including an infant.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed the deaths and destruction, writing on social media: “Such killings now, when real diplomacy could have already begun long ago, are a deliberate crime and a prolongation of the war.”

U.S. Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC) responded to the Reuters report on social media: “President Trump met with Putin 3 weeks ago. Since then, Putin met with his fellow authoritarians to conspire against the US. Then he returned to Moscow to authorize the largest air strike on Ukraine since the start of his illegal invasion. It’s time to stop this liar and murderer.”

[NOTE: The latest attack on Kiev occurred less than a month after U.S. President Donald Trump‘s July summit in Alaska with Russian President Vladimir Putin, which failed to deliver progress on a deal to pause the conflict. Last weekend, as Tillis notes, Putin — along with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un and India Prime Minister Narendra Modi — were feted in Beijing by Chinese leader Xi Jinping. China has continually pledged a “no limits” strategic partnership with Russia.]

Many X users are responding to Tillis with agreement. Even Democrats who aren’t often aligned with the North Carolina lawmaker joined in the chorus, with one replying: “Can’t believe I am saying this, but I agree 100%. Now, go talk to Trump.”

Many more are voicing frustration and a sense of helplessness. As one commenter replied with snark: “Gosh, wish you were in some kind of position to help!!!”

President Donald Trump‘s Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent Sunday said on NBC News’ Meet the Press: “We are prepared to increase pressure on Russia, but we need our European partners to follow us.”

Bessent added: “If the U.S. and the (European Union) can come in, do more sanctions, secondary tariffs on the countries that buy Russian oil, the Russian economy will be in full collapse, and that will bring President Putin to the table.”

Note: Though EU nations still import more than $40 billion annually from Russia, its geographical neighbor, EU imports from Russia dropped by 86% between the first quarters of 2022 and 2025 according to Eurostat.

President Trump imposed a 50% tariff on all imports from India last week, with half that figure reportedly being a punishment for India’s continuing to buy Russian oil — and helping Russia finance its war in Ukraine. But as CNN reports, the U.S. and Europe “are still doing billions of dollars in trade with Russia.” According to the US Bureau of Economic Analysis, the US imported $3 billion worth of goods from Russia last year.