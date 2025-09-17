2paragraph News: News, Politics, Entertainment, TV, Celebrity, Culture

GOP Congressman Slams Mike Johnson For Denying Votes, “Complicit”

by in Daily Edition | September 17, 2025 2 min read

Rep. Mike Johnson, Gage Skidmore, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

U.S. Representative Don Bacon (R-NE), one of the longstanding pro-Ukraine congressmen who has continually criticized President Donald Trump for his handling of the ongoing Russian-Ukrainian war (“We Expect More Spine From Our President”), is now directing his ire toward fellow congressional Republicans, Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) and House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA).

Note: Bacon last week slammed Trump for a social media post in which the President characterized the war as “Biden’s and Zelenskyy’s.”

Bacon addressed that characterization scathingly, writing: “‘It is Biden’s and Zelenskyy’s war’ is so morally blind and factually wrong. Mr President, Putin is the one who is the invader. And, now this war is on your watch and you’ll be judged in the history books in the decades to come by your actions or lack thereof.” Bacon wrote of Trump: “He’s morally blind on Russia.”

On Monday, Bacon amplified the Wall Street Journal op-ed titled ‘Time for Congress to Move on Ukraine’ (written by the WSJ Editorial Board) and added: “The WSJ Editorial Board is right. It is time for Congress to stop dragging its feet and to pass a tough Russian sanctions bill now.”

Bacon added: “If @LeaderJohnThune and @SpeakerJohnson continue to deny votes on the House and Senate floors on Russian sanctions, they’ll be complicit in whatever fate befalls Ukraine.”