Ex-Homeland Security Chief of Staff Vows to Keep Defying Trump, “I’m on His Enemies List”

President Donald Trump on Saturday night complained in a public social media post to his U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi about what he characterized as DOJ passivity concerning legal action taken against his adversaries, including New York Attorney General Letitia James, former FBI Director James Comey and Senator Adam Schiff (D-CA).

On social media, POTUS wrote, addressing Bondi: “Pam: I have reviewed over 30 statements and posts saying that, essentially, ‘same old story as last time, all talk, no action. Nothing is being done. What about Comey, Adam ‘Shifty’ Schiff, Leticia???? They’re all guilty as hell, but nothing is going to be done.’” He added, “JUSTICE MUST BE SERVED, NOW!!!”

Miles Taylor, former chief of staff of the Department of Homeland Security during the first Trump administration, responded today on social media: “Trump is accelerating his revenge campaign. I’m on his enemies list. And I’m not afraid. In fact, I plan to keep defying his petulant, wannabe-dictator tantrums.”

[On Sunday, Trump told mourners at Charlie Kirk’s memorial service: “I hate my opponents and I don’t want what’s best for them.”]

Note: In 2018, Taylor anonymously wrote The New York Times op-ed “I Am Part of the Resistance Inside the Trump Administration“, and said that he had personally witnessed President Trump offer Homeland Security staff federal pardons for any criminal prosecution arising from their actions in stopping illegal immigration to the United States.

In April 2025, while signing an executive order revoking security clearances for Taylor, President Trump said of the former Homeland Security official, “I think he’s guilty of treason if you want to know the truth.”

In a long thread on social media, Taylor listed his eight-step plan to “keep defying Trump’s tantrums.”

The sixth step reads: “I will not be a piñata. Trump aides said I was targeted to ‘send a message.’ Well, let me send a message in return. I won’t be a cautionary tale. I’ll be a counterexample and show how being targeted by Trump can be used as a way to get others to stand against him.”