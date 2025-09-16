Ex-GOP Congressman Turned Democrat “Leading Florida Governor’s Race”

Former Republican U.S. Representative David Jolly became a critic of President Donald Trump after he left Congress in 2017. In September 2018, Jolly left the Republican Party, and in April 2025, he became a registered Democrat to run in the 2026 Florida gubernatorial race to replace term-limited Governor Ron DeSantis.

So far 27 candidates have filed to run in the 2026 Florida gubernatorial election, including Trump-endorsed Congressman Byron Donalds (R-FL).

On Monday, Jolly announced on social media: “This is huge: our new poll shows that we are leading the Florida Governor’s race.” He added that “the poll is out showing us leading Byron Donalds, 41 to 40.”

This is huge: our new poll shows that we are leading the Florida Governor’s race.



It’s clear: Floridians want a brighter future for our state. We can win, but I need your help.



Donate, volunteer or share our message. Get involved now. https://t.co/jHnFrZfuV8 pic.twitter.com/ekWey9KVEP — David Jolly (@davidjollyfl) September 15, 2025

In the announcement (above), Jolly did not provide the source of the campaign poll, but it was conducted by Bendixen & Amandi for Jolly’s campaign (Sep 7-9, 631 voters, ±4% MOE) and it showed him at 41% vs. Byron Donalds’ 40%.

Jolly says: “Donalds is Donald Trump’s hand-picked candidate, and Florida voters are choosing our campaign.”

While most MAGA eyes are on gubernatorial candidate Donalds, former Florida House Speaker Paul Renner just announced that he’s seeking the GOP nomination, too. According to Jolly’s internal poll, running directly against Renner, Jolly posted 40% support, 2 points behind Renner’s 42%.

Also from the poll, broken down by party affiliation, Jolly is drawing support from across the aisle: “While Jolly earned 41% support from respondents in a hypothetical matchup with Donalds, only 34% of the poll respondents self-identified as Democrats. Republicans made up 43% of respondents.”