Conservative Pollster: “Grocery Inflation Is Back” Highest Monthly Increase Since 2022

Conservative Republican political consultant and pollster Frank Luntz today reported on social media: “Grocery inflation is back at +0.6% per month, its highest monthly increase since August 2022. Virtually all major grocery categories are now more expensive than they were a year ago.”

Luntz provided a link to his source, the Axios article titled ‘Grocery inflation highest since 2022 as Trump tariffs pile up.’ The article cites the Bureau of Labor Statistics for data including a 5.6+ change in Consumer Price Index for “meats, poultry, fish and eggs.”

— Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) September 15, 2025

Amy Nixon, a housing and economic analyst in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and frequent contributor on Fox Business and Bloomberg, replied to Luntz: “Why are chocolate chips so expensive now? That’s the weirdest item I’ve seen a big jump in.”

Note: According to the trade publication Supermarket Perimeter, “In April, the world’s top suppliers of cocoa beans, the Ivory Coast and Ghana, were slapped with retaliatory tariffs of 21% and 10%, respectively, for all imports brought into the United States.”

When the dismal August jobs report was released last week, News Tribune reported that Luntz “took the contrarian view that the jobs report won’t ultimately matter for the political fortunes of Trump and his movement because voters care more about inflation and affordability.”

Luntz said: “That’s what the public is watching, that’s what the public cares about.” The pollster asserted that Trump has until Labor Day 2026 — before the midterm elections next year — to prove progress on improving affordability.