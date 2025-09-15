Adam Schiff Preps For Kash Patel Senate Testimony, “What Answers Do You Want?”

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump‘s FBI Director Kash Patel will testify for an oversight hearing before the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee, which includes Trump critic U.S. Senator Adam Schiff (D-CA).

Note: Patel last testified in front of the Committee at his Senate confirmation, where Schiff directed Patel — who had promoted the false theory that the FBI was involved in planning the January 6th attack on the Capitol — to acknowledge the Capitol Police officers in the room (“turn around and look at them in the eye, if you have the courage”), which Patel did not.

On Monday, while preparing for Patel’s return to the Senate, Schiff shared the video montage below from Patel’s past testimony regarding the January 6, his promise not to politicize the FBI, and past critical comments he made about the FBI protecting Jeffrey Epstein and the alleged Epstein client list.

On Tuesday, Kash Patel will testify in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee.



Needless to say, I have some questions for him. pic.twitter.com/Zc36pFLsbk — Adam Schiff (@SenAdamSchiff) September 15, 2025

Schiff wrote: “On Tuesday, Kash Patel will testify in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee. Needless to say, I have some questions for him.”

In the video, Schiff said, “There’s a lot for him to answer to when he comes to testify but I’m interested in what do you want him questioned about? What answers do you want from the FBI director? So please share your thoughts with me.”

Schiff’s crowdsourcing attempt didn’t generate many serious questions for Patel, but fellow Senate Judiciary Committee member Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) is revving up for the reunion, too.

Whitehouse wrote today on social media: “Before his confirmation, I referred to Kash Patel as a sycophantic suck-up — and he’s lived up to every bit of that description. Now, the guy with an ‘enemies list’ has been sued by former agents who say he followed orders to remove anyone with an anti-Trump record.”