Marjorie Taylor Greene Slammed for Flaunting 3-Car Garage with Foreign Luxury Car

U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) shared a video of herself outside her home training in a tank top, shorts and sneakers. As seen below, the Congresswoman runs with a large medicine ball on her shoulder into a three-car garage where a Range Rover is parked.

Greene captioned the video: “I’m 51 and training to live my fullest life,” with a muscle emoji. “What are you training for?”

I’m 51 and training to live my fullest life. 💪



What are you training for? pic.twitter.com/h2mwIBB7mh — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) August 24, 2025

More than one X user replied with snark including the social media influencer ‘Three Year Letterman,’ who replied: “The Range Rover is a great American vehicle” with American flag emojis. (Range Rover is a historically British luxury brand of Jaguar Land Rover, which is owned by India-based Tata Motors.)

Another replied: “I’m training to have a private videographer follow me through about 30 seconds of mindless movement on the way to my 3 car garage. No, actually I just get up at 4:30 am and do what I do.” And another added: “Sure a lot of people could be in better shape if they had your amount of time off work.”

Greene has her supporters in the comments, too, who scan her message as inspirational. “Putting in the work! Excellent results, well done,” writes one Greene fan. Another supporter suggests a mandatory “fitness test for all members of Congress.”

[NOTE: The Congresswoman’s positive feedback also includes praise, perhaps more controversially, from British-American social media influencer Tristan Tate who replied: “Respect.” Tate and his brother Andrew Tate, popular figures in the so-called “manosphere” who face various criminal charges in Romania and in the U.K., are suing Meta and TikTok for banning their social media accounts in 2022, and are accusing the companies of “character assassination.”]

Greene, a fiercely loyal MAGA-America-First adherent, has recently found herself differing with the Trump administration on a number of issues — she has called the situation in Gaza “genocide” and has demanded complete transparency from Pam Bondi‘s DOJ on the Epstein files.

Greene’s social media presence has featured workout routines in the past. After an insult battle last year with Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) featuring ad hominem body-type attacks, Greene responded with a workout video and the claim: “Yes my body is built and strong NOT with nips, tucks, plastic, or silicone, but through a healthy lifestyle. Soon turning 50 years old, God willing, I will continue to lift, run, swim, play sports, surf, ski, climb and LIVE this life to the fullest and enjoy every single moment!”

Greene has also faced criticism for her wealth, especially concerning a perception that her stock portfolio has increased as a result of her position in Congress. (Greene denies the charge.)

The criticism of this recent exercise video takes aim at both Greene’s America First values and her woman-of-the-people claims, as it displays both expensive imported luxury goods and valuable real estate assets.