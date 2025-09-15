Marjorie Taylor Greene Is “Giving Away” Her $10k Semi-Automatic Rifle

U.S. Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) shared today on social media that she is “giving away” her FN M249S PARA, a semi-auto rifle “designed for airborne, armored infantry and close quarters combat (CQC) operations with a shorter barrel and collapsible buttstock.”

With the video below, which features Greene using the rifle, the Congresswoman wrote: “I’m giving away my FN M249S PARA — the $10,000 belt-fed beast Democrats want banned. I’m fighting to protect your gun rights. Now I want to put this legendary rifle in the hands of a true patriot.”

She added, “Don’t miss your chance” and provided a link to URL.

On the website, Greene says she’s giving away one of her “absolute favorite guns” (which she estimates is worth about $10,000) to celebrate the 250th anniversary of America. In order to enter a chance to win the gun, one must make a contribution to Greene’s “People Over Politicians Committee” campaign. The promotion ends on 9/15/25 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

According to the rules of the promotion: “Ten (10) potential winners will be selected by random drawing no later than 9/17/25. The Sponsor may conduct background checks. From the list of ten (10) potential winners, one (1) will be selected as the Prize Winner.”