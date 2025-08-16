Judge Blocks Trump Investigation of Liberal Journalism Org, “It Should Alarm All Americans”

Media Matters for America, the nonprofit liberal watchdog journalism organization, published an article in May 2023 reporting that ads on the social media app X appeared alongside antisemitic content on the platform. X owner Elon Musk, the world’s richest man, sued the group claiming Media Matters tried to damage X’s relationship with advertisers.

According to Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University, “As part of the lawsuit, X Corp. sought—and obtained—a court order requiring Media Matters to turn over the names and addresses of every Media Matters donor.”

In May 2025, while Musk was still leading DOGE and working as President Trump’s “Special Government Employee,” Andrew Ferguson, Trump’s Chair of the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), launched an investigation “to examine whether Media Matters illegally colluded with other advertising advocacy groups to pinch off revenue from X.”

Note: Media Matters sued the FTC calling the inquiry a “campaign of retribution,” led by Musk and the Trump administration.

On Friday, Judge Sparkle L. Sooknanan of U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia granted an injunction blocking the FTC’s investigation of Media Matters.

Sooknanan wrote in her ruling: “This case presents a straightforward First Amendment violation.” She added: “It should alarm all Americans when the government retaliates against individuals or organizations for engaging in constitutionally protected public debate.”

Media Matters president Angelo Carusone, responded to the ruling in a statement: “The court’s ruling demonstrates the importance of fighting over folding, which far too many are doing when confronted with intimidation from the Trump administration.” Carusone added, “We will continue to stand up and fight for the First Amendment rights that protect every American.”

The FTC has yet to announce if it will appeal the ruling, which would — even if unsuccessful — continue to damage the media outlet financially. A New York Times article published in late July described Media Matters as “having difficulty paying legal fees” and said that as a result “the organization has scaled back criticism [of the Trump administration], reduced staff, and contemplated closing entirely.”