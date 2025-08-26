Democrat Running Against Sen. Susan Collins Says He Won’t Vote For Chuck Schumer

Graham Platner, a Marine and U.S. Army veteran, oyster farmer, and chair of the Sullivan Planning Board, is running for U.S. Senate in Maine to unseat Republican incumbent Sen. Susan Collins.

During an interview with Manu Raju on CNN, Platner was asked why Democrats shouldn’t get behind a “battle-tested” candidate like Maine Governor Janet Mills, who has proven that she can win state-wide. (Mills is serving her second and last term, she cannot run for re-election due to term limits.)

Platner replied: “If we keep running the same kind of playbooks, if we keep having DC choose candidates for Maine that don’t always represent the entire electorate of the state then we run the risk of having another 2020.”

If Mills did decide to run (she previously said she isn’t running), Platner said he would not drop out of the race in deference to her.

Platner also said that if he wins, he will not vote for Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) to be the next Democratic leader. Platner said: “At this point, we need leaders who have vision and frankly, the ability to fight.”

Graham Platner, running in #mesen, says he has “no” confidence in D leaders and won’t support Schumer for leader.



On Dem push to recruit Gov. Mills: “If we keep having DC choose candidates for Maine … then we run the risk of having another 2020,” referring to Susan Collins win pic.twitter.com/5dRvSKD2Os — Manu Raju (@mkraju) August 25, 2025

Platner, who has condemned “endless wars” and backed universal health care in his campaign launch video, also said in a statement: “While my platform spans many issues, I view most of my job as a US Senator as to do two things: one, to ban billionaires buying elections; two, to dismantle the ‘billionaire economy’, in favor of an economy that works for the American worker, for small business, for the vast majority of Americans. I will be a Senator for all those who can’t buy Senators.”

Note: U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) announced that his “Fighting Oligarchy” tour is headed to Portland, Maine for a Labor Day event, where he will rally with Platner and gubernatorial candidate Troy Jackson, former Maine State Rep. and fifth-generation logger.