“Unfit to Serve” — Lauren Boebert Challenged by Ret. Navy Admiral Who Raised $1.9M in 54 Days

MAGA-aligned Congresswoman Lauren Boebert (R-CO) announced that she is running again to represent Colorado’s 4th Congressional District in the 2026 general election — and with an endorsement from President Donald Trump. Boebert wrote this week on social media: “It is my great honor to have his complete and total endorsement for a fourth time!”

I look forward to continuing to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN alongside President Trump!



It is my great honor to have his complete and total endorsement for a fourth time!



I won’t let you down, @realDonaldTrump! pic.twitter.com/x5WporokMQ — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) July 22, 2025

After leaving the 3rd Congressional District for the 4th District in 2024, Boebert beat Democratic nominee Trisha Calvarese, a former federal civil servant at the U.S. National Science Foundation. Calvarese has announced that she is also running again, in an attempt “to retire” the incumbent Boebert.

I’m the retired Navy admiral running against Lauren Boebert, one of the most unfit members of Congress. pic.twitter.com/izDZdAt41f — Rear Admiral Eileen Laubacher (@EileenforCO) July 21, 2025

New to the 4th Congressional District race is Democratic candidate Eileen Laubacher, a retired two-star U.S. Navy Rear Admiral who served in Afghanistan and on the National Security Council under President Joe Biden, while she was still a registered Republican.

With the video below, Laubacher called Boebert “one of the most unfit members of Congress in our country’s history.” Reinforcing her assertion, Laubacher said of Boebert in the caption: “She’s unfit to serve.”

Lauren Boebert is unfit to serve. She doesn’t know what true service is. pic.twitter.com/jU4v5QB31u — Rear Admiral Eileen Laubacher (@EileenforCO) July 18, 2025

After being a lifelong Republican, Laubacher changed her registration to Democrat in March 2025. According to Open Secrets, since announcing her campaign for Congress, in just 54 days, Laubacher has raised more than $1.9 million while Boebert has raised less than $450,000 and Calvarese has raised less than $150,000.