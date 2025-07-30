Sen. Josh Hawley Says Trump Rebate Checks “Not Going To Hedge Fund Men…Or All Of The Biden Voters”

Trump’s Plan to Send Tariff Rebate Checks to MAGA Voters Also Shot Down by Heritage Foundation Economist

U.S. Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) introduced the ‘American Worker Rebate Act’ to send tariff rebate checks to Americans after President Trump voiced an interest in the effort last week. Hawley said, “I got the idea from the President. The President said, ‘maybe we should do a little rebate.'”

Hawley said of the rebate checks: “So this is not going to the hedge fund men, the hedge fund managers, or all of the Biden voters, does not go to the Wall Street kingpins, they don’t, they don’t get any of it.” He added, “This is going to the Trump blue collar voters.”

Sen. Josh Hawley rebate checks: "This is not going to the Biden voters. This is going to Trump blue collar voters."🤔



Hawley added: “It is a message from us to them, from Trump to these folks, that he is here to deliver for them.”

The Senator added: “It tells our people, the working people, that we are here for you and these policies are going to benefit them.”

Hawley’s claims about giving rebate checks exclusively to Trump “folks” is drawing critical responses on social media — “Uh, that’s illegal” — and also curiosity about how practical the idea is: “And how do they plan to figure out who is who? LMAO.”

Another noted a hint of socialism in Hawley’s scheme: “Socialism: charge everyone more, then hand it out to whoever you choose.” And another: “Cant wait for MAGA to turn these checks down and return them since they are very against handouts.”

Biden voters aren’t the only ones objecting to the bill. Heritage Foundation chief economist EJ Antoni told The Post on Friday: “While it’s always politically advantageous to hand out money to constituents, the fact is the federal government has no money to give at this point.” Antoni added, “When the annual deficit is over $1 trillion, the priority has to be getting that down, not giving the Treasury another outlay.”

