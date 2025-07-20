Pentagon Sinks Maritime Target in Australia Live-Fire Exercise, “A Historic Moment”

The U.S. Department of Defense announced on social media that the 3rd Multi-Domain Task Force has “successfully conducted its first midrange capability live-fire exercise outside the U.S.” The strike was executed in Australia, “sinking a maritime target.”

With the video below (which does not show the sinking of the target), the Pentagon declared it “A historic moment for the U.S.-Australia alliance!”

A historic moment for the U.S.-Australia alliance! The 3rd Multi-Domain Task Force successfully conducted its first midrange capability live-fire exercise outside the U.S., sinking a maritime target during Exercise Talisman Sabre 25. pic.twitter.com/RKZt29mqz9 — Department of Defense 🇺🇸 (@DeptofDefense) July 19, 2025

Note: In 2022, during the Biden administration, the U.S. Army officially created the third Multi-Domain Task Force in the Pacific theater where the Pentagon has and continues to view China as a top threat.

The live-fire exercise is part of “Talisman Sabre 25,” the largest-ever bilateral training event between Australia and the U.S.

Note: 17 additional nations also participated, with a total of 30,000 service members across land, sea, air, space, and cyberspace.

Other countries represented include Japan, South Korea, UK, France and the Philippines, among others. The exercise started on July 13 and will end on August 4.