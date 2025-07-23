MAGA Congressman Says New Ghislaine Maxwell Testimony Is “About to Get Real”

U.S. Representative Tim Burchett (R-TN) is one of the 11 Republican co-sponsors of the H. Res. 531 bill which calls for the release of the Epstein Files.

On Tuesday, he shared a photo of a piece of paper which reads: “Mr. Chairman, I move to direct the chairman of the full committee to authorize and issue a subpoena for Ghislaine Maxwell to appear for a deposition.” The congressman captioned the photo: “It’s about to get real. I just did this.”

The House Oversight Committee Chairman is Rep. James Comer (R-GA).

It’s about to get real. I just did this. pic.twitter.com/qbaxyOF53o — Tim Burchett (@timburchett) July 22, 2025

Burchett’s supporters are responding with praise including far-right social media influencers including “Gunther Eagleman” who replied “Thank you Tim!” and Alex Stein who wrote: “Great work brother! Thank you for being bold and fearless!” The Gays for Trump account replied: “King of Transparency!”

More than one supporter has requested the arrangement of a “public hearing” with Maxwell. As one replied: “Her deposition (in its entirety) should be aired live.”

Burchett followed up with the video below in which he said the House has authorized an issue of a subpoena for Maxwell to appear in a deposition. Burchett said he believes Comer will issue the subpoena: “I believe he’s going to issue the subpoena, he’s a standup guy.”

Burchett said he’s getting blowback in Washington for calling for the subpoena. (House Speaker Mike Johnson closed congress early to avoid a vote on the aforementioned bill, which Burchett co-sponsored, to release the Epstein Files.)

Burchett said: “We need to send a message to the dirtbags who do this, this is not acceptable behavior, and also a message to the victims, that we believe you.” He added, “We need to bust the people who do this and send them to Hell.”

Note: The other 10 Republican co-sponsors of the bill are: Marjorie Taylor Greene, Lauren Boebert, Thomas Massie, Jefferson Van Drew, Eric Burlison, Cory Mills, Elijah Crane, Tom Barrett, Max Miller, Nancy Mace, and Keith Self.

The other 8 co-sponsors are Democrats: Reps. Ro Khanna, Rashida Tlaib, James McGovern, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Hank Johnson, Jamie Raskin, Patrick Ryan, and Marie Gluesenkamp Perez).