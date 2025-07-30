Lindsey Graham Writes “Russia, You Are Right” Letter, Warning of Trump Change

President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that the United States would start levying tariffs on Russia in 10 days if Moscow didn’t show signs of ending its war with Ukraine.

Reuters reported on Wednesday that the Kremlin said Russia “had acquired immunity to such measures thanks to long experience.”

U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham, a longtime supporter of the U.S. sending aid to Ukraine, responded to the Reuters report on social media with a letter addressed to Russia.

Russia, you are right when it comes to sanctions. You have been able to avoid them and you have learned to live with them.



Graham wrote: “Russia, you are right when it comes to sanctions. You have been able to avoid them and you have learned to live with them.

“Apparently, what you don’t understand is that President Trump is changing the game and he is going to put tariffs on countries who buy your oil and gas, propping up your war machine.”

[Note: Trump announced a 25% tariff on India beginning August 1, with an extra “penalty” to be added for buying Russian oil.]

Graham added: “You might want to check with those countries soon to see if they have the same cavalier attitude that you do. A large bipartisan majority stands ready to help President Trump in this endeavor.”