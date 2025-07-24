JD Vance Mourns Hulk Hogan, “Promised We’d Get Beers Together”

The Vice President of the United States JD Vance responded to the death of professional wrestler “Hulk Hogan” (born Terry Gene Bollea) on social media today.

Hogan died of cardiac arrest at his home in Clearwater, Florida on July 24, at the age of 71.

Vance wrote of the 71-year-old former WWE star: “Hulk Hogan was a great American icon. One of the first people I ever truly admired as a kid. The last time I saw him we promised we’d get beers together next time we saw each other. The next time will have to be on the other side, my friend! Rest in peace.”

Note: Hogan endorsed Donald Trump for president at the 2024 Republican National Convention, and spoke at the 2024 Trump rally at Madison Square Garden.

At the MSG event, Hogan appeared in his signature giant red, orange and yellow boa while carrying an American flag. He reportedly “spat on the stage during his speech, flexed his muscles repeatedly and referred to those in the crowd as ‘Trumpomaniacs’ during the event.”

Vance also spoke at the MSG event as did comedian Tony Hinchcliffe who “made lewd and racist comments about Latinos, Jews and Black people, all key constituencies in the election just nine days away,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

President Trump also mourned Hogan, calling him a “great friend.”

Trump mourns the loss of N-word hurler Hulk Hogan pic.twitter.com/Xm86ZFCnK7 — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) July 24, 2025

A controversial figure, Hogan’s conduct did not always receive such warm and friendly reactions, as when he was fired from the WWE.