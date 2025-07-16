GOP Congressman Slams MAGA Inc. For Spending $1.8 Million Against Him, Elon Musk Reacts

U.S. Representative Thomas Massie (R-KY) has been an outspoken critic of President Donald Trump‘s domestic policy bill including tax cuts which are projected to add more than $4 trillion to the national debt.

Massie and Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA) were the only two House Republicans to vote against the President’s “big, beautiful” bill.

Massie is also one of the House Republicans — a group including MAGA-aligned Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) — calling for Attorney General Pam Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel to release the alleged “client list” of the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, even as President Trump has suggested that Americans move on from the topic.

Today on social media, Massie wrote a fictionalized dialogue between MAGA and MAGA Inc. The former presumably represents members of Congress like himself and Greene while the second represents the political financial machine behind the MAGA movement.

MAGA: “We want you to name and prosecute Epstein’s clients.”



MAGA Inc: “Best we can do is $1.8 million of ads against the most fiscally conservative member of Congress.” pic.twitter.com/Dj6ZbL9Bxs — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) July 15, 2025

As seen above, Massie wrote: “MAGA: ‘We want you to name and prosecute Epstein’s clients.’ MAGA Inc: ‘Best we can do is $1.8 million of ads against the most fiscally conservative member of Congress.'”

Massie provided a screenshot of an Axios article which reported: “The Trump-aligned MAGA Inc. super PAC is planning to spend $800,000 on a new TV ad attacking Massie (R-Ky.) for ‘voting with the radical Democrats,’ according to a person familiar with the buy,” and “The group has already spent $1 million on a previous TV spot going after Massie.”

Trump’s former “Special Government Employee” Elon Musk, who has also been an outspoken critic of the President’s domestic policy bill and has demanded the release of the “Epstein Files”, replied to Massie’s post with a raised-eyebrow emoji.